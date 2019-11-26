News

Finally, the gang of Star One’s Remix unites

MUMBAI: Remix was one of the most famous shows of television. It was youth based and marked the debut of Karan Wahi, Shweta Gulati, Priya Wal, and Raj Singh Arora.

The show was loved by one and all, and these stars became household names. The actors also have a decent fan following. Now on one of Karan Wahi’s fan club pages, we found a picture of the four and went to a tour of memories and nostalgic feelings.

One of the fans shared their picture along with their producer Goldie Bhel, and we wish for Remix 2 with the same cast all over again.

Well, we are sure no one can forget the dashing Ranveer, the gorgeous Tia, the bindas Ashi, and the rockstar Yuvi.

