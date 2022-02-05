Finally! TV actress Chhavi Mittal gets discharged from the hospital after the breast cancer surgery

MUMBAI: Chhavi Mittal, who underwent breast cancer surgery on April 25, got discharged from the hospital on May 1.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Chhavi wrote, "It’s time….To go home!! I FINALLY got a discharge from the hospital today! So so sooooo homesick! #backhome

Recently, Chhavi pampered herself and went to the hospital's salon. She shared a video wherein she was seen going to the salon with her gown and face mask. After going to the salon, Chhavi got her hair washed and blow-dried. Alongside the post, she wrote, "some big things make you understand the joy in the little things. I felt so proud of myself to walk to the lift and to the salon downstairs and sit there to get my hair washed and dried!

Big achievement I also took the most painful, slowest ever, but most refreshing shower today

Once again, THANK YOU for the wishes pouring in! And once again, there’s ALWAYS light at the end of the tunnel. Hang in there…#cancerfighter".

The actress has been quite open about her cancer journey and described the pages she has gone through after being detected with the illness in her vlogs.

After her 6- hour long surgery, Chhavi shared a long post on her Instagram account and announced that she is 'cancer-free'. Post her surgery, she also celebrated her 17th anniversary with her husband Mohit Hussein

The couple has two children- Arham and Areeza.

Credit: ETimes