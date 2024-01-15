Finally! Umar Riaz breaks silence on brother Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s break up; Says 'Don't give it importance like it was divorce'

At last, Umar Riaz, the brother of Asim Raiz, has responded to his brother's breakup with actress Himanshi Khurana. Umar acknowledged that the two had split up because of their differing religious views and that it was entirely their decision.
MUMBAI: After dating for four years, the Bigg Boss 13 couple that announced their split crushed many people's hearts. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana announced their breakup on social media, citing their different religious views as the primary cause of their separation. At last, Umar Riaz, the brother of Asim Raiz, has responded to his brother's breakup with actress Himanshi Khurana. Umar acknowledged that the two had split up because of their differing religious views and that it was entirely their decision.

Umar Riaz, brother of Asim Raiz, initially came into the limelight when he competed in Bigg Boss 15 as a participant. Despite not placing in the top 5, he gained notoriety from participating in the controversial reality show. Umar Riaz is a doctor by trade, but he also has acting talent. 'Mr. and Mrs. Runway Model', an MTV reality show, is where viewers will next see him hosting.

Umar was recently questioned about the breakup between his brother Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana in an exclusive interview. Umar stated that everything in life happens for a purpose. According to him, people constantly enter your life, and getting married to them indicates that you were intended to be with them. You were not meant to be with them if they broke up. Umar went on to say that since the separation isn't a divorce, people should stop making such a big deal out of it. According to Umar, it's their personal lives, and they are free to choose whether or not to keep their relationship going.

