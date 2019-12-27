Financial crisis and failed marriage reasons behind Kushal Punjabi's suicide?

MUMBAI: The news of Kushal Punjabi's suicidal death has saddened the TV and Bollywood industry.

The actor was found hanging at his Mumbai home. The police also found a suicide note. In the same, he wrote that he doesn't blame anybody. He added that he wants his property and other assets to be divided equally among his parents, sibling, and son Kiaan. And there was no mention of his wife. And now, we have learned that one of the major reasons why he has commited suicide was financial constraints. Also, as per Spotboye's report, another reason was his failed marriage. For the unversed, he was married to Audrey Dolhen.

They were separated and his wife has been living in Shanghai with their son. The long-distance marriage started off due to work reasons, however, they apparently grew apart and failed to reconcile. Apparent, the couple was even contemplating divorce. Kushal was very unhappy that his love story failed and he was not having his son by his side as well.

Many celebs expressed their shock and grief about him being no more.

