Find out Giorgia Andriani’s new PASSION

MUMBAI: The promo of much-awaited "Karoline Kamakshi" is finally out and the Italian beauty Giorgia Andriani, debuting with this web series, is getting a massive response from the south side of India. People are excited and loving the way Giorgia is showcasing the different sides of her acting, which is truly bold and funny. 'Karoline Kamakshi' is an action-comedy series, in which Giorgia will be seen playing the character 'Karoline', a lady who is an Interpol Agent. Opposite to Giorgia, we'll be delighted to see the south industry's superstar Meena, portraying the character named, 'Kamakshi' who is a CBI officer. In the series, both the characters have different opposing personalities. Despite that fact, we will see them coming together to hunt down a dangerous mafia don.



Simultaneously, Giorgia has also announced about her upcoming Bollywood project “Welcome to Bajrangpur” in which we will be thrilled to see her opposite to the very famous Shreyas Talpade. This project will go on floor soon. Just like Karoline Kamakshi, ‘Welcome to Bajrangpur’ will also be a comedy genre film. Considering the fact that, it's pretty difficult to make people laugh, we asked her whether she felt pressurised and she replied, “There was absolutely no pressure. But at a point when I started working on it, one scene was very humorous, so to refrain myself from falling prey to laughter, more focus and concentration was needed from my side. Otherwise, it all went very smoothly, in fact, I even discovered a passion for comedy.”



The trailer of 'Karoline Kamakshi' is out and the comic timing between the two actresses in the trailer is notable and stellar. This series was shot in Chennai and Puducherry. Karoline Kamakshi‘s first season consisting of 10 episodes will be streamed on Zee5 soon. This exceptional package of action-comedy and drama is directed by Vivek Kumar Kannan.



The web series will be premiered on Zee 5 this year on the 5th of December.