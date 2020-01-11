Find out how Shweta Tiwari justifies erotic content on web

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for the hit soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has been part of several shows. The actress took a break from work and recently returned to television after a gap of three years with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

After entertaining television audience for a long time, she has also made her digital debut through Hum Tum And Them. The series sees her in a completely new and bold avatar as she has pulled off many sensual scenes in this one. Now, in the latest interview with a news channel, Shweta was seen justifying the sexual content being shown on digital platforms. She along with Ahana Kumra and Rajeev Khandelwal discussed why it is not right to blame the web for curating content which is high on sexual content.

Shweta stated that a lot of things get searched on the internet which requires a filter. She gave the example of the word - reproduction. She stated that simply search the word reproduction and sperms and the content that will appear are not appropriate for children viewing. Reproduction is taught in school and when kids come and search for it on the internet, the content that appears is not appropriate, states Shweta. At least when it comes to OTT platforms, there is some sort of restrictions for children viewing as it is paid. People can watch whatever content they like as per their convenience. She was quoted saying, "How can web(shows) encourage it? You need to pay to watch web shows. However, the Internet has so much content that if you just search reproduction, what all opens up. You can't leave Internet so why go after web (shows). You can't blame web series."

