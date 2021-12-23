Find out what Delnaaz Irani liked about her co-star Yesha Rughani

MUMBAI: Actress Delnaaz Irani will be soon seen in a pivotal role in the new show ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’. The shooting of the show has started and it features Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani in lead roles.

Though Delnaaz and Yesha have not started shooting together but they have bonded nicely while shooting for the promo. Speaking about that Delnaaz says,”Yesha’s character will soon get married to my nephew and I will be her aunt in law so there's some time before we shoot together. But when we met for the shooting of our promo we gelled so well. Yesha is a sweet dedicated actress and I am looking forward to shooting with her more in coming days. So there will be more Gujju food, masti and chat on the set.

I also had a great time with Manan. I guess we all connected on the Gujrathi stuff. It’s an interesting show with a great ensemble cast and we are hoping all the characters will get lot of love from the audience.” Kabhi Kabhi Itefaq Sey will go on air from 3rd January on Star Plus.