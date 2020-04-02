Find out what happened when Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla asked his fans to entertain him

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular and handsome television actors. He is known for soaps like Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte, Dil Se Dil Tak and Love U Zindagi. He was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Fans loved him in the show and the actor ended up winning Bigg Boss 13. Even though it has been more than a month since Bigg Boss ended its long run, but the show remains in the news for some or the other reasons. Sidharth has also been blessed with a crazy fan-following, so much so, that fans often wait for his social media updates for an interaction. Well, his latest tweet was just about that. It so happened that the actor revealed that he is extremely bored and requested his fans to entertain him. What happened thereafter is sure to take you a trip down the memory lane!

The actor wrote, “Hi guys that time of the day that I am really Bored ..... if you think I have entertained you then now it’s your turn to entertain me ... plz do,” followed by a kiss emoticon.

Check out Sidharth’s tweet here:

Hi guys that time of the day that I am really Bored ..... if you think I have entertained you then now it’s your turn to entertain me ... plz do — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 1, 2020

Now, take a look at some of the replies of fans:

Sidharth watch this vm as well.... I am sure you will love it.... pic.twitter.com/BUzOL8usEq — SidNaaz_Soulmates (@Sidnaaz_Forever) April 1, 2020

You are our entertainment king Sid pic.twitter.com/faAGkG6qQa — suhanauniverse (@Suhanadhawan6) April 1, 2020

