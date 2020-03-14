Find out what happened when Vikas Gupta visited Sidharth Shukla’s house post Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Season 13 of the show recently ended by announcing Sidharth Shukla as the winner.

Vikas Gupta, well-known television producer, creative director and host, participated in Bigg Boss 11. Post Bigg Boss 11, he earned the tag of Mastermind, and hence, when he entered Bigg Boss 13, the inmates were rattled in the beginning, because for all of them, he was tough competition. However, it was only later that everyone discovered about his short stay inside. During his stint in season 13, he formed a strong bong with Sidharth Shukla.

Their bonding became so strong that after the show ended, Vikas went to meet Sidharth at his residence. Now in an interview with SpotboyE.com, Vikas revealed that his meeting with Sidharth was not exactly to discuss all that happened in the game show. But, it was more about other work and Vikas wanted to know what Sidharth was up to post the show. “He is working hard and supporting so many causes, so for me it was important to know what’s happening in his life post the show,” Vikas told the portal.

He revealed how even Sidharth and Shehnaaz weren’t happy by his entry in the house just like everyone else. In the beginning, he was pro Asim and Rashami, but with passage of time, he grew fond of Shukla. “It just so happened that I became extremely close to Sidharth and Shehnaaz so that's one of the reasons that when I re-enter, ed the house, I went as Sidharth's connection,” he added.