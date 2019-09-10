News

Find out what Jankee Parekh's hubby Nakuul Mehta has shared...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019 05:03 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife and singer Jankee Parekh never fail to give major couple goals to their fans. The two are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. 

Just like last year, Jankee, who is an independent singer, has released the new Raas Garba mix ahead of Navratri and boy, it has the perfect blend for the festive season. Nakuul took to social media and shared the link with a caption which read, "Chartbuster Alert* Ever loved dancing, a gujarati or our PM? Then this song is for you. @jank_ee & @arpanmahida in the Raas Garba anthem of the year! Link in BIO... Mad chops to the awesome team who worked on this baby." 

Tags > Jankee Parekh, Nakuul Mehta, Raas Garba, celebrity couples,

past seven days