FIND OUT what made Manav Gohil AKA KT go on his knees for THIS co-star on Shaadi Mubarak sets

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Shaadi Mubarak is one of the most popular and watched shows of the current times. The show which started airing just a few months ago has been managing to grab the attention of the viewers.

Shaadi Mubarak has witnessed several twists and turns in the story so far leaving the viewers hooked to the screen.

Apart from all the onscreen drama, the star cast never fails to entertain us with their fun BTS pictures and videos.

ALSO READ: Shaadi Mubarak: Twist Alert! KT-Nandini's remarriage to commence soon!

Yesterday, we shared a video where Manav Gohil AKA KT was seen romancing his ex-wife Nandini AKA Barkha Sengupta.

Today, there's another video where Manav is having some fun time in the vanity before they go for a shot.

Akansha Sareen who plays Rati and Gaurav Sharma who plays Tarun is seen taking the video while Manav lipsyncs Jon Bonjovi's song.

What added more funt to this video was Rajeshwari Sachdev's entry and Manav went on his knees as he continued to lip-sync the song.

Rajeshwari AKA Kusum was completely smitten by Manav's performance and couldn't stop blushing.

Take a look:

Manav is surely a charmer and makes sure to spread the magic by doing such fun and cute things on the set.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Shaadi Mubarak: OMG! Keertan ROMANCES Nandini; WATCH VIDEO