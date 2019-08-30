Find out who makes Ram Kapoor's wife Gautami jealous

MUMBAI: Ram Kapoor and his wife Gautami are one of the most adorable couples in the entertainment world. The duo has been giving major relationship goals to their fans and followers.

They are also the coolest couple of the TV world. Recently, Ram shared a video wherein he is seen cuddling his best friend, his dog, and his wife Gautami shoots a video of them on her phone. Ram can be seen asking Gautami to go away and not disturb them. He continues to pamper his dog and even tells in the video that Gautami is just jealous of their love. The video is truly adorable and will make you laugh out loud.

