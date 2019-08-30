News

Find out who makes Ram Kapoor's wife Gautami jealous

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Aug 2019 06:39 PM

MUMBAI:  Ram Kapoor and his wife Gautami are one of the most adorable couples in the entertainment world. The duo has been giving major relationship goals to their fans and followers.

They are also the coolest couple of the TV world. Recently, Ram shared a video wherein he is seen cuddling his best friend, his dog, and his wife Gautami shoots a video of them on her phone. Ram can be seen asking Gautami to go away and not disturb them. He continues to pamper his dog and even tells in the video that Gautami is just jealous of their love. The video is truly adorable and will make you laugh out loud.

Take a look below:

Tags > Ram Kapoor, Gautami, major relationship goals, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes...

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes of Jimmy Jimmy in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

past seven days