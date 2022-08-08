Find out why actor Ssudeep Sahir opted for his new look

Ssudeep Sahir

MUMBAI: For actors it’s not uncommon to change their looks. Sometimes they do it for a role they are playing and sometimes they do it during their breaks. Actor Ssudeep Sahir who was last seen in Tera Yaar Hu Mein and was donning a moustache is currently sporting a rugged look. Speaking about his new look Sahir says, "Honestly my wife always thought I looked really good with a stubble/beard. Since all my shows had me clean shaven , after Tera Yaar Hoon Main got over we flew for a 40-day vacation to Mexico , USA and Canada. This was the time when I didn’t shave. And gradually I realised it’s looking quite cool. And then my better half Anantica also liked my new look. So I grew a beard and started getting a lot of compliments.”

He adds, "Feedback has been fantastic and lots of my friends & fans on Instagram have really liked this look. I also feel it gives a lot of character to your face. I would love to play a hero with a grey shade since I’ve always played a good boy in my shows. Honestly for an actor the character is something which matters the most. As an actor it’s our responsibility to don that specific look which is needed. To us no look is permanent - it changes with every character.”

Latest Video