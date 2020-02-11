Find out why Ekta Kapoor called Krystle D'Souza a ‘Khubsoorat bachchi’

MUMBAI: Well, Krystle, who is one of the most popular television actresses, is a pretty active social media user. Her Instagram page is filled with some amazing pictures.

The actress, known for portraying Jeevika Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, recently shared a dreamy picture wherein she can be seen sporting a pretty white printed dress. The backdrop as well as her pose made it perfect for an ‘Insta worthy’ picture.

Krystle looked beautiful in it and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor couldn’t control herself from calling her a ‘Khubsoorat bachchi’.

On her post, Ekta commented, “Khoooobsssooorat bachchiiii” Check out her post here: