News

Find out why Ekta Kapoor called Krystle D'Souza a ‘Khubsoorat bachchi’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Feb 2020 08:00 AM

MUMBAI: Well, Krystle, who is one of the most popular television actresses, is a pretty active social media user. Her Instagram page is filled with some amazing pictures.  

The actress, known for portraying Jeevika Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, recently shared a dreamy picture wherein she can be seen sporting a pretty white printed dress. The backdrop as well as her pose made it perfect for an ‘Insta worthy’ picture.  

Krystle looked beautiful in it and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor couldn’t control herself from calling her a ‘Khubsoorat bachchi’.  

On her post, Ekta commented, “Khoooobsssooorat bachchiiii” Check out her post here:

View this post on Instagram

Happy Sunday

A post shared by (@krystledsouza) on

Tags Ekta Kapoor Krystle D'Souza Jeevika Vadhera Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai Ek Nayi Pehchaan Amitabh Bachchan Emraan Hashmi TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Ridhima Pandit visits her school as a chief guest

Ridhima Pandit visits her school as a chief guest

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here