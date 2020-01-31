Find out why Karanvir Bohra was detained at Delhi airport

MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra is one of the most popular film and television actors. He has mesmerised the audience with his acting chops and good looks. He is known for tele soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin. His recent film project is Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.

Karanvir is currently in news for getting detained at the airport.

Yes, the actor has been detained at the Delhi airport recently. The actor was flying to Nepal for a shoot. Apparently, Aadhar Card cannot be used by air which was not informed to him when he was boarding his Air India flight from Mumbai.

Karanvir, who will be soon seen in Zee5's The Casino, took to his social media handle and blamed Air India for not informing him prior.

Take a look below.

I wish @airindiain would have stopped me in Mumbai itself, it would have made my life easier...

As lay man we may not know the changing mandates, but atleast the airlines know about it, wish they were more vigilant. https://t.co/Q6xrSjHPq4 — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 30, 2020