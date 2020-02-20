Find out why Kasautii’s Erica aka Prerna and Parth aka Anurag are one of the most popular on-screen couples

MUMBAI: The hardcore television viewers make sure to never miss an episode of their favourite soap. They invest their time and emotion on their favourite show and slowly the tale becomes an integral part of their dinner table conversation. A lot of credit goes to the actors who leave no stone unturned to bring their characters come vividly to life. One such on-screen couple who won the hearts of viewers is Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s AnuPre.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which is a reboot version, premiered on 25 September 2018 on Star Plus and is continuing to keep the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

The makers brought on board popular television stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan to get into the skin of the characters of Prerna Sharma and Anurag Basu respectively.

Prerna and Anurag’s adorable chemistry has become so popular among fans that they are fondly called AnuPre. Prerna’s never ending love for Anurag gives major couple goals to the viewers. Thanks to Erica and Parth’s stylish on-screen presence, Prerna and Anurag look great together.

Without an iota of doubt, Erica and Parth aka Prerna and Anurag’s sizzling on-screen chemistry gives ample reasons to the viewers to watch the show. They are indeed one of the most popular on-screen couples and also one of the reasons for the show’s popularity.

