Find out why Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan smoked cigarettes excessively

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular television actors. He has been part of many TV serials. Now, he is set to make his digital debut. For the digital project, he has done something for the first time.

Well, the handsome lad will be seen in a never-seen-before look in a hard- hitting gangster story called Mein Hero Bol Raha Hu. His character in the show is completely different, for which he had to go through some changes. A source on the sets revealed to Pinkvilla that the character Parth plays in the upcoming show Mein Hero Bol Raha Hu is a chain smoker. While the actor doesn't himself smoke, he began smoking just to get into the skin of the character and bring it out naturally on the screen. Since his prep time, Parth began smoking cigarettes get all the nuances of right. Initially, he kick-started with herbal cigarettes, however, in the show he'd be seen smoking heavy imported cigarettes.

Speaking about the same, Parth shared that he has never-ever in his life even held a cigarette before. However, since he character demanded it, he started with herbal ones during his preparations. He later shifted to nicotine heavy cigarettes for the actual shooting process. But, Parth clarified that he doesn’t wish to pick a cigarette stick up again in his life. He added that he is very happy to see the character shape perfectly well and more ecstatic that he has finally gotten back his on-smoking days .

On the television front, Parth has been part of shows like Savdhaan India, Bindass's Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. His first lead role was Prithvi Sanyal in Best Friends Forever. Later, he was seen as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Presently, he is winning hearts by playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.