Find out why ‘Main, Meri Best Friend Aur Woh’ is every best friend’s sob story

MUMBAI: Two’s company, but three’s a crowd – that sentence will never ring truer than when your best friend is staring into the eyes of his or her significant other…as you sit on the sidelines, watching forlornly. You may have mastered the art of being a third wheel but the truth is – it’s no better than applying salt on your own wounds, especially when you are single. Girliyapa, from the house of TVF, joins forces with Breezer Vivid Shuffle, to come up with the video ‘Main, Meri Best Friend Aur Woh’ which showcases the struggles single people go through with their couple friends.



To those of you who aren’t familiar with the concept of third wheeling – you’re one of the lucky few. Third wheeling is a spectator sport – you’re forced to watch the action, but get absolutely none of it! When our lovely leading lady, Arya, finds herself sandwiched between love birds, Suhana and Armaan, hilarity ensues. Featuring Apoorva Arora, Jizzy, Shreyasi Sharma and Badri Chavan, penned by Saishree Dattatreya and directed by Parikshit Joshi, this sketch brings every best friend’s nightmare to life!



Commenting on the video, Apoorva, who has appeared in numerous web-series and films, said, “Everyone has either been on the giving or receiving end of third-wheeling! This sketch is peppered with several rib-tickling moments and hilariously depicts the struggles of being a third wheel. Shooting this video was an experience in itself and it’s sure to leave you in splits too.”



The saga eventually unfolds at the hip and happening Breezer Vivid Shuffle event. Does Arya resign herself to the fate of being Odd Woman Out or does fate have something else in store for her? Find out by watching this delight of a sketch on the Girliyapa Youtube Page or on TVFPlay!



Credit: The Digital Hash