Find out why Shakti is upset with Raghav

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television.

Now the concept of the show is where these contestants are being trained by coaches Puneet, Dharmesh, Shakti, and in the latest season she was replaced by choreographer Karishma.

And one of the USP of the show is that it’s been hosted by Raghav who makes the show very entertaining, and the fun banter between Raghav and Shakti is loved by the audience.

Well, we all know Shakti and Raghav Juyal's amazing camaraderie during the Dance Plus series. Raghav used to always try and woo Shakti. Raghav had many romantic moments with Shakti which she used to just laugh it off.

But seems like now Shakti is upset with Raghav. In the video Shakti is hugging a contestant that’s when Raghav comes and gives her a peck on her cheeks and she is shocked and doesn’t know how to react.

Post the incident Shakti tells Raghav that she doesn’t want to speak to him, and the later apologizes and tells her that next time he won’t do it in front of the camera, to which Shakti says that he shouldn’t ever do it.

Raghav in return tells her why is she making it a big this it's just a kiss, she tells him to kiss Dharmesh and Puneet and the latter does it thus, leaving everyone in splits.

Well, there is no doubt that Shakti and Raghav make her very adorable pair and the fans love to see their interaction with each other as it’s too hilarious.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

(VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, DANCE PLUS, STAR PLUS, HOTSTAR, it's BisWaS SaGaR)