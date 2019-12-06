First look of Charu Asopa from ‘Banna O’

MUMBAI: Charu Asopa has been in the news for many reasons. She tied the knot with hubby Rajeev Sen in a dreamy ceremony in Goa this year. The couple’s mushy pictures from their wedding and honeymoon went viral on the internet.

Off late, the actress is nailing the exotic look for her next song being shot in the locales of Jaipur. The song is a Rajasthani folk number with a twist. It is titled Banna O and will release on the 13th of this month.

