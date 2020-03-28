First look of Rohan Mehra's Teri Baatein Mulaqatein out!

MUMBAI: Rohan Mehra is all set for his upcoming project. He will be soon seen in a music video with Arifsha Khan and Anzini Roula.



The actor took to social media to reveal the first look of his upcoming video, and the poster looks rather interesting!



Have a look.

Teri Baatein Mulaqatein is directed by Sumit Bhardwaj and produced by Ratnakar Kumar. Raj Barman and Ahana Chakraborty have sung the song, and the video has been shot in Jodhpur.



Credits: India Forums