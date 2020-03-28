News

First look of Rohan Mehra's Teri Baatein Mulaqatein out!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2020 07:38 PM

MUMBAI: Rohan Mehra is all set for his upcoming project. He will be soon seen in a music video with Arifsha Khan and Anzini Roula.

The actor took to social media to reveal the first look of his upcoming video, and the poster looks rather interesting!

Have a look.

Teri Baatein Mulaqatein is directed by Sumit Bhardwaj and produced by Ratnakar Kumar. Raj Barman and Ahana Chakraborty have sung the song, and the video has been shot in Jodhpur.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Credits: India Forums

 

 

Tags Teri Baatein Mulaqatein Rohan Mehra Arifsha Khan Anzini Roula Sumit Bhardwaj Ratnakar Kumar. Raj Barman Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Checkout the latest photo shoot of Payal Ghosh

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here