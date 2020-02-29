First look of #VMateAsliHolibaaz short film, starring Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani, released

MUMBAI: India’s top YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani recently shared with his fans a photograph in which he is seen with fellow leading YouTuber Bhuvan Bam. Adored by lakhs and shared widely on social media platforms, the photograph was clicked during the making of #VMateAsliHolibaaz, a short film produced by trending short video platform VMate for its Holi campaign. The photograph also garnered interesting responses from fans who equated the duo with the likes of ‘Modi-Trump’ and ‘Karan-Arjun’.

Following the popularity of the photograph, VMate has now released the first look of the Holi short film starring Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani. Titled ‘Kaun Hai VMate Asli Holibaaz’, the poster depicts the duo in rival mode. Though the actors look set to compete with each other, their mere appearance in the film suggests that it will be a laugh riot for the fans. The poster further depicts a festive Holi mood as it’s full of colours.

On the occasion of the poster launch, VMate Associate Director Nisha Pokhriyal said, “A simple photograph featuring the two top YouTubers has become a sensation on social media. This just sets the tone for our exciting Holi campaign. It seems certain now that the Holi film featuring the two top YouTubers will be an instant hit with the audience. And there’s much more fun in store as this film is just one part of our Holi campaign.”

The film starring the leading YouTube stars is slated to release on VMate on March 8. Apart from the film, a music video will also be released in the first week of March as part of #VMateAsliHolibaaz campaign. Popular Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary, who has also featured in Bigg Boss and a few Bollywood movies, will be seen grooving to a foot-tapping number in the music video.