First promo of Zee TV's Qurbaan Hua out

MUMBAI: Zee TV has now released the first promo of its upcoming revenge drama, Qurbaan Hua. The series stars Karan Jotwani and debutant Pratibha Ranta in the lead roles.



The promo looks promising. We see that the protagonists marry each other to fulfil their respective motives. The promo is captioned as, 'Ek duje ke khilaaf hokar bhi ek duje ke saath aayenge. Dekhiye kaise yeh dono apnon ke pyaar ke khaatir Qurbaan ho jayenge. Qurbaan Hua, coming soon only on #ZeeTV..'



Have a look.

Credits: India Forums