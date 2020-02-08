First song of Dharmesh Yelende's Safalta 0 km launched

MUMBAI: 'Safalta 0 km' is directed by Akshay Yagnik and produced by Pinal Patel. It is from the Gujarati films industry, which has been blooming with fresh and experimental content. With urban Gujarati films, there is a strong market with innovative content amongst the viewers.

The interesting fact about the movie is that it is based on Dharmesh Yelende.

Well, everyone is aware that Dharmesh started from the DID stage and is now one of the finest dancers as well a judge of Dance Plus 5.

He has featured in movies like ABCD 1 and 2, Nawabzaade, Street Dancer 3D, and Banjo.

Here is the first song launch from Safalta 0 Km. The film will hit the screens on 14th February 2020.

Have a look.