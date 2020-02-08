News

First song of Dharmesh Yelende's Safalta 0 km launched

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Feb 2020 03:46 PM

MUMBAI: 'Safalta 0 km' is directed by Akshay Yagnik and produced by Pinal Patel. It is from the Gujarati films industry, which has been blooming with fresh and experimental content. With urban Gujarati films, there is a strong market with innovative content amongst the viewers.

The interesting fact about the movie is that it is based on Dharmesh Yelende.

Well, everyone is aware that Dharmesh started from the DID stage and is now one of the finest dancers as well a judge of Dance Plus 5.

He has featured in movies like ABCD 1 and 2, Nawabzaade, Street Dancer 3D, and Banjo.

Here is the first song launch from Safalta 0 Km. The film will hit the screens on 14th February 2020.

Have a look.

Tags Dharmesh Yelende Safalta 0 KM Akshay Yagnik Pinal Patel Gujarati films DID Dance Plus 5 ABCD 1-2 Nawabzaade Street Dancer 3D Banjo TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Hina Khan meet and greets her fans

Hina Khan meet and greets her fans

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here