Fitrat actress Anushka Ranjan looks simple yet elegant in her latest look from Gulabi Lens

MUMBAI: Anushka Ranjan is one of the most popular faces of the glamour world. As a model, the actress has walked the ramp for some of the well-known designers like Manish Malhotra, Vikram Phadnis, Neeta Lulla, Pria Kataris Puri, Babita Malkani, Amy Billimoria and many others.

Last year, Anushka Ranjan made her digital debut with ALTBalaji's Fitrat, where she starred alongside TV hottie Krystle D'Souza.

And now, the actress is all set for her upcoming short film, Gulabi Lens. Anushka will be seen opposite Sohum Shah in the film and we are waiting to see their brand new jodi on the screens.

Anushka had previously shared many glimpses from her short film and she has done it yet again. The actress shared the latest look where she is donning a simple saree and looks gorgeous in her desi look.

Take a look at Anushka's post:

Gulabi Lens will be helmed by Saurabh Gupta.

On the work front, Anushka Ranjan made her Bollywood debut with Wedding Pullav in 2015. The model and actress was also seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.