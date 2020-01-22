Fittrat fame Aditya Seal wants this from KL Rahul

MUMBAI: Aditya Seal, who has acted in several films, wants something from cricketer KL Rahul.

Well, the cricketer, who was seen in filmmaker-producer Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee with Karan, is quite active on social media. He often shares pictures that are a visual delight.

His latest Instagram post is a throwback picture. In the same, KL Rahul can be seen posing with a sports car.

Sharing the picture, the cricketer captioned, “Fast and furious Throwback to one hell of an experience.”

To this, the Bollywood actor commented, “Need that.” Well, who wouldn’t want that!

On the work front, Aditya Seal made his film debut with Ek Chhotisi Love Story. He later went on to act in films like Tum Bin II, Purani Jeans and Student of the Year 2. He has also acted in AltBalaji's Fittrat.

