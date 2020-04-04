Five times PV Sindhu unleashed her FASHIONABLE side like a DIVA; check out her different looks

MUMBAI: She is the perfect example of beauty with brains. From working hard to winning trophies for the country, she has been winning hearts of her fans and admirers. She is none other than PV Sindhu.

She started playing badminton from a young age. A recipient of the sports honour Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, she made her international debut in 2009. Inspiration of many, she is the first Indian to become the Badminton World Champion.

The pretty lady is also a style diva. From a gown to skirt-top to lehenga choli, she flaunts variety of outfits like a fashionable diva.

Here we have compiled five different looks of the Olympics shuttler exclusively for you.

In other news, PV Sindhu has donated Rs 10 lakh to fight against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic. Check out her Tweet below.

I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs five lakhs ) towards the "Chief Ministers Relief Fund"

for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19. @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 26, 2020

What do you think about PV Sindhu's style game?