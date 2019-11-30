News

Flashback to Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani's love story

30 Nov 2019 03:19 PM

MUMBAI: Lovebirds Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani are one of the most charming couples in the television industry. The duo met and fell in love while working together for Pavitra Rishta, where they played the roles of Purvi Deshmukh and Arjun Kirloskar. The much-in-love couple has also won Nach Baliye 6 with their amazing dance skills and their cute chemistry.

While Ankita and Sushant left many heartbroken when they went their separate ways, Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani are still going strong as ever. This adorable couple's love journey has a bit of crazy, a bit of laughter, and a whole lot of love!

Their love story was so famous in the industry that Yeh Hai Aashiqui showed their love story in which they both had performed. Rithvik says that winning love is important. Asha suggests it’s better to fall in love and reminds that her love story with Rithvik had twists and turns but one should give a chance to fall in love at least once. Rithvik signs off by reminding that love takes you through a roller coaster of emotions, and if your love wins then you are on cloud 9.

