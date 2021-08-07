Flashback! Dayashankar Pandey once spoke about Disha Vakani’s return to TMKOC; said ‘Gunpoint Pe Shooting Nahi Karwa Sakte’

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows. It sure is one of the longest-running Indian sitcoms by episode count. Along with the show, the cast members are hugely famous among fans.

And if there’s one character from television that fans dearly miss is – Disha Vakani’s ‘Dayaben’. Her onscreen chemistry with Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal was nothing short of magic. Dayashankar Pandey aka Inspector Chalu Pandey had once opened up on her return and spilled the beans on the same. For the uninitiated, Disha left the show when she took maternity leave in 2017 and hasn’t returned ever since.

ALSO READ: SCOOP! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta's 'Model Face' video makes netizens wait for THIS

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Dayashankar Pandey who plays Inspector Chalu Pandey opened up on Disha Vakani’s return in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and gave the good news to the fans. He said, “Disha Vakani jarur ayengi, unhone na nahi kaha hai aane ko. Woh family ke saath busy hai aur samay chahti hai thoda. Mein taarikh nahi bata sakta par woh ayengi. Woh bohot acchi actress hai, acchi insaan hai aur unhone na nahi kaha hai. Agar unko Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah nahi karna hota toh ab take dusra serial start kar diya hota. Unko samay chahiye, jo unko diya jaa raha hai. Kisiko gunpoint pe shooting nahi karwa sakte.”

This was indeed great news for fans. However, Disha has still not made her comeback on the show and it has been more than four years now that she has left TMKOC.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Flashback! THIS Taarak Mehta star had hinted towards sharing 'Professional Communication' only with his former co-star; Read for deets