Flashback! This is how former cricketer Ajay Jadeja came on board for Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kai Po Che

MUMBAI: Ajay Jadeja is a well-known sports personality. The former cricketer was regarded as one of the best fielders in the Indian team in his time. He is also one of the most charming and stylish cricketers.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also tried his hand at acting. Ajay Jadeja plunged into the world of acting with Yusuf Khan directorial Khel. He was seen opposite Celina Jaitly. Khel also stars Sunny Deol and Sunil Shetty. The film released in 2003.

Later, the cricketer appeared in films like Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssaat and Kai Po Che.

But did you know how he came on board for Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kai Po Che?

Well, Ajay Jadeja is seen in the movie but as himself. It seems he came on board at the last moment. Back then, Manish Hariprasad, creative director, studios, Disney UTV had said to Hindustan Times, “We needed two commentators for the film, and since Gattu (Abhishek) has kept the tone of the film very real, he did not want to compromise on it by casting foreigners. Just a day before the shoot, he called Ajay Jadeja and Gaurav Kapoor, and we were pleasantly surprised that they agreed to shoot at such a short notice. Must say, Gattu probably has the most amazing friends, who are ready to do anything for him.”

Interesting, isn’t it?

The 2013 film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh as the three main protagonists.

