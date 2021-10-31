Flashback! When Abhinav Bindra opened up about suffering from depression and said ‘I was depressed and I was really lost’

MUMBAI: ‘Depression’ was once considered a taboo subject, however, things have changed over the years. Many celebrities have not only opened up about it but also shared how they overcame depression. Speaking of which, Olympic Gold Medallist Abhinav Bindra too has revealed that he was ‘depressed’ and ‘was lost’.

The retired shooter who won myriad prestigious medals for the country talked about his low phase in an old interview. He was depressed after witnessing the greatest high in his career. Addressing the same, Abhinav Bindra said, “I think that during a course of my career, I had a long career in sport, I had many ups and downs. You know, it's pretty ironic that my biggest mental crisis in my life came when I actually succeeded. For me, dealing with success was probably the hardest time in my life. Up until Beijing (when) I had my greatest victory, I had trained for 16 years of life with a singular goal and I wanted to win a gold medal at the Olympics.”

He added, “One fine day, this dream was achieved but it created a very large void in my life. I think that to me, was very challenging. I was depressed and I was really lost. I did not know what to do with my life. That was probably the toughest moment of my life. My energies were depleted, it took a lot out of me to win. But more than anything, when you are goalless, you are listless in your life.”

On the work front, Abhinav Bindra is the first and one of only two Indians to win an Individual Olympic Gold Medal. For his contribution to the world of sports, he has been honoured with prestigious awards such as the Arjuna award, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, Padma Bhushan, among others.

