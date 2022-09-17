FLATTERING! Akshara-Abhimanyu make for a CLASSIC pair but fans still can't get over the ICONIC couple Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi aka KAIRA; here's proof

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will always remain everyone's favourite. Their iconic characters Naira and Kartik will receive the same love and appreciation forever.

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi had become household names for their successful stint in Star Plus' long-running TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

The two actors were a part of the show for 5 years and made an exit last year post which the show took a leap. 

Mohsin and Shivangi's onscreen pairing became a huge hit and fans fondly referred to them as Shivin. 

They were also referred to by their ship name Kaira which is Kartik and Naira's amalgamation. 

It's been months since Mohsin and Shivangi made an exit from the show but fans don't seem to forget them. 

They still remember this iconic jodi of the small screens and both the actors often trend on Twitter. 

Lovely edits are shared by the Shivin fans which prove that this jodi will always remain everyone's favourite. 

Mohsin and Shivangi are now once again trending on Twitter as fans remember them. 

Take a look:

While Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have stepped in to play the leads, the craze for Mohsin and Shivangi is still the same. 

How much do you miss Mohsin and Shivangi in the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Post his exit from the show, Mohsin has done back-to-back music videos with well-known actresses in the television industry while Shivangi played the leading Balika Vadhu 2 and was later seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. 

Mohsin and Shivangi have not announced their next projects yet. 

