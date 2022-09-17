FLATTERING! Akshara-Abhimanyu make for a CLASSIC pair but fans still can't get over the ICONIC couple Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi aka KAIRA; here's proof

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi had become household names for their successful stint in Star Plus' long-running TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The two actors were a part of the show for 5 years and made an exit last year post which the show took a leap.

Mohsin and Shivangi's onscreen pairing became a huge hit and fans fondly referred to them as Shivin.

They were also referred to by their ship name Kaira which is Kartik and Naira's amalgamation.

It's been months since Mohsin and Shivangi made an exit from the show but fans don't seem to forget them.

They still remember this iconic jodi of the small screens and both the actors often trend on Twitter.

Lovely edits are shared by the Shivin fans which prove that this jodi will always remain everyone's favourite.

Mohsin and Shivangi are now once again trending on Twitter as fans remember them.

ALSO READ: VIEWERS SPEAK! 'The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai could have turned better than being absurd due to a lack of good writing' netizens hold the creative team responsible

Take a look:

I'll always be a crazy Kaira fangirl. Never getting over them.#Kaira pic.twitter.com/u5ZdRuRKNO — M² (@_mnzmlk04_) September 16, 2022

Their presence and chemistry literally saved the sinking show. They never deserved unhappy ending. And the fact that #kaira fdm isn't much active now. This is still bighttps://t.co/9RSEPviItH — || Divya || (@divya_garg10) September 17, 2022

There is something about them that feels so personal, like no matter how much time's gonna pass they will always have that hold on me.

My forever comfort people#Kaira pic.twitter.com/rxKUv3ao4C — (@wakeupp_call) September 16, 2022

While Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have stepped in to play the leads, the craze for Mohsin and Shivangi is still the same.

How much do you miss Mohsin and Shivangi in the show? Tell us in the comments.

Post his exit from the show, Mohsin has done back-to-back music videos with well-known actresses in the television industry while Shivangi played the leading Balika Vadhu 2 and was later seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

Mohsin and Shivangi have not announced their next projects yet.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/spoiler-alert/yeh-rishta-kya-kehlata-hai-interesting-secret-man-keeps-eye-anisha-220804