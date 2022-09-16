FLATTERING! Tejasswi Prakash is already getting WEDDINGS FEELS, misses beau Karan Kundrra; here's proof!

Karan and Tejasswi are inseparable ever since they appeared together in Bigg Boss 15. They garnered a huge fan base while they were already in the show. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 14:25
FLATTERING! Tejasswi Prakash is already getting WEDDINGS FEELS, misses beau Karan Kundrra; here's proof

MUMBAI :  Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are painting the town red ever since they have fallen in love in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

The duo has been inseparable ever since. Karan and Tejasswi have garnered a huge fan base while they were already in the show.

Post Bigg Boss 15, Karan and Tejasswi are frequently spotted together at public gatherings and on each other's sets.

Fans who fondly call them TejRan are now eagerly waiting to see them walking down the aisle.

Karan and Tejasswi have been quite vocal about their relationship and there are possibilities that the duo might soon tie the knot. 

ALSO READ:  HILARIOUS! Karan Kundrra wants Tejasswi Prakash to return this precious home decor that she took for her Couture Shoot

Tejasswi is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin 6 where she is playing the lead role.

The actress is impressing everyone with her fine acting prowess.

Well, Tejasswi has once again donned a bridal look for the show and fans can't get over her beauty.

The actress has shared a reel where she is grooving on a wedding track.

What's more interesting is Tejasswi's caption, where she is revealing that she has found her wedding anthem and the song is making her think of Karan. 

Take a look:

Well, fans are going crazy seeing Tejasswi in the bridal avatar. They have tagged Karan in the post.

It will be interesting to see what Karan has to say about Tejasswi's post.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXPLOSIVE! Karan Kundrra exposes this little secret of Tejasswi Prakash, Check out

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash TejRan Bigg Boss 15 Colors Naagin 6
