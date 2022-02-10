From flawless performances to spooky magic, India’s Got Talent is all set to make your weekend exciting

MUMBAI: Committed to provide a platform to indigenous talent Sony Entertainment Television's talent reality show India’s Got Talent will witness some spectacular performances this Saturday and Sunday. While some contestants have already managed to impress the judges Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir, this weekend will see participants leaving no stone unturned to make their place in the top 14 with their incredible talent.

The flawless performance by the cousins Shakir and Rihan from Rajasthan, made everyone stand and take note of their talent on America’s Got Talent. The dancing partners this weekend will see wowing the judges with their contemporary moves. Shakir who is the elder considers Rihan his lucky charm and have been performing together for quite some time now. Also, Badshah’s generous act towards Shakir to help him with his father treatment will surely melt your heart.

The mesmerising performance by Attractive Steppers from Ranchi will see the 5 member group dancing on Senorita with hula-hoops. Determined to make a remarkable mark on the show with their performance, the family conditions didn’t stop them. The group will be seen making use of pipes and waste materials as the hoops for their performance. Thrilled with their performance Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, “jaise Dhoni dhote hai waise hi aapne dho diya.”

With a determination to help and support his mother and give her a good life Gaurav Singh’s hand balancing yoga act with bricks and bottles will leave the judges aghast to the sibling duo Sushil – Shruti leaves everyone shell shocked with their physic power. During the pandemic, Shruti developed physic abilities and identifies the serial number of a note removed from Badshah’s pocket from a distance. Now isn’t that spooky and fun at the same time?

The Mountain Souls band from North East will see making everyone groove to their tunes with their unique singing style. And not to miss the fun part, the leader of the group Tenzing will be seen accompanied by his wife who got married just a week before talking about the group's passion for music.

Viewers will also get to witness Bengal Tigers power packed acrobatic moves coupled with dance, Vardi Uday Kumar’s archery skills, sisters Rita & Renu’s dental aerial act, Rajeev Chamba’s soulful performance dedicated to his wife to Bhramaputra’s tribute to Tanaji, IRock’s patriotic act that involves multiple formations and many more.

Not just these mind-blowing performances but India’s Got Talent will also get its top 14 contestants this weekend.



The upcoming episode is filled with some wonderful moments. So don’t forget to catch all the excitement this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!