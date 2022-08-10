Follow the path to fitness that suits you: 'Kumkum Bhagya' star Madhurima Tuli

Celebrity fitness secrets have always grabbed attention and many are eager to know how these stars manage to look so good along with their extremely busy schedules.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 14:00
'Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI : Celebrity fitness secrets have always grabbed attention and many are eager to know how these stars manage to look so good along with their extremely busy schedules.

Recently, actress Madhurima Tuli shared her fitness mantra.

She said: "I would just like to tell my fans that as soon as you start feeling not so good about yourself, you need to start working on your health. Fitness comes in various ways and there's no one size fits all rule."

Madhurima shared that she is not a gym person and prefers to do yoga or walk for an hour also works for her. She also suggested other ways to keep oneself physically fit.

"I hate going to the gym so I find other ways to keep fit. If you're not a gym person like me, you can do yoga, find time to go jogging or walking for an hour, or dance if you love doing that but enjoy your fitness routine. I think that's what will keep you in shape and also make you feel good inside and out," she added.

Madhurima Tuli rose to fame with her character Tanu in 'Kumkum Bhagya'.

After working as a model for a few brands, she was seen as a supporting actor in the Telugu thriller 'Homam'.

'Baby' and 'Tehran' are some of her Bollywood projects.

SOURCE -IANS

Madhurima Tuli Tanu Kumkum Bhagya Baby tehran TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 14:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anupamaa: High Drama! Vanraj finally ready to make his move and bring Anupama back into his life
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Hiba Nawab relates to her character: Sayuri has unique viewpoints, motivation
MUMBAI : 'Tere Sheher Mein' actress Hiba Nawab, who is currently seen playing the role of Sayuri in the show, 'Woh Toh...
No big or small actors today, only good actors, says Kareena
MUMBAI :On International Day of Happiness (March 20), 'Ballika Vadhu' actress Avika Gor, who is making her Bollywood...
Anupamaa: OMG! Anuj insults and shames Anupama in front of the Shah family
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza recall their days of struggle in industry
MUMBAI : Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Dia Mirza recalled their initial years in the industry and how they...
Recent Stories
Dia Mirza
Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza recall their days of struggle in industry

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sayuri
Hiba Nawab relates to her character: Sayuri has unique viewpoints, motivation
Being happy is way more important
No big or small actors today, only good actors, says Kareena
My family
Rishina Kandhari: 'My family is very supportive, they all like my bikini look'
Zwigato
Man vs. Algorithm: What dark secrets did 'Zwigato' expose to Nandita Das
Adi Irani
Adi Irani: 'Kul Bhushan is very different from what I have played in the past'
Acting is no longer top priority for Jeremy Renner; it's 'to really create change'
Acting is no longer top priority for Jeremy Renner; it's 'to really create change'