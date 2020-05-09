FOMO: Hip Hip Hurray cast had a virtual reunion and the students look unrecognizable

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s classic series Hip Hip Hurray is the best thing that happened in our childhood. The way they showcased school life and bonds of friendship just made everything so special.

The show had some of the most brilliant actors who impressed us with their punching performances. The high school drama was widely watched by teens in the 90s. It became a trendsetter amongst the youth across the nation.

It revolved around a bunch of 12th graders from DeNobili High School and dealt with issues like stress, peer pressure, career, drug abuse and more. The show made its way into everyone's heart.

In the midst of lockdown, Hip Hip Hurray cast had a virtual reunion. It’s been 2 decades since the show aired and the actors look unrecognizable.

Actor Mehul Nisar shared the screen grab of their virtual re-union making us all nostalgic.

Take a look!