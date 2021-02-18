Forget on-screen chemistry, Karan-Mahira's off-screen bonding will make you go AWW

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya is currently one of the most popular shows on the small screen.

The daily soap has managed to garner rave reviews from the masses since its inception.

Kundali Bhagya stars Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anjum Fakih, Abhishek Kapur, Shraddha Arya, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Manit Joura, Sanjay Gagnani, Swati Kapoor, among others who are seen in pivotal roles.

The viewers have seen the love triangle between Preeta, Karan and Mahira.

Mahira has made several attempts to separate Preeta and Karan but has always failed.

The fans have seen Swati AKA Mahira's evil side where she leaves no chance to hurt Preeta for bringing back Karan in her life.

While all the on-screen drama has been quite entertaining for the viewers, Dheeraj and Swati's off-screen bonding in the latest video is to watch out for.

We came across a video where Swati is seen capturing Dheeraj in a BTS fun moment. Also, she funnily compliments him, saying how shiny he looks. Dheeraj's reaction is simply cute.

Take a look:

Dheeraj bonds big time with Swati on the sets of Kundali Bhagya.

Well, their off-screen bond is the result of their amazing on-screen performance.

