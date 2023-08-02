Former actress and Union minister Smriti Irani’s daughter to get married on 9th February; find out the deets

MUMBAI : Union Minister and former actress Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle Irani is all set to tie the knot this month on the 9th. She got engaged in December 2021 with NRI Arjun Bhalla. Smriti Irani arrived in Rajasthan on Wednesday morning and headed by road to the wedding location. Let us find out some more details about the wedding, the bride and the groom.

Shanelle Irani is Smriti Irani's husband Zubin Irani's daughter from his first marriage with Mona Irani. She did a law course from Government Law College in Mumbai and also holds an LLM degree from Georgetown University Law Centre, Washington DC. Whereas, her fiancé Arjun Bhalla is an NRI who stays in Canada with his family. He holds an MBA degree. When they got engaged in December 2021, Smriti excitedly shared the news on her Instagram handle.

The wedding is scheduled to begin on the 9th of February (tomorrow). However, the pre-wedding festivities will start today on 7th February. Well, most of the details regarding the functions and plans have been kept hush.

The wedding is set to take place in the Khimsar Fort in Nagaur district, Rajasthan. The fort is 500-years-old which has now been transformed into a heritage hotel belonging to BJP leader Gajendra Singh.

According to reports, the guest list includes close friends and family of the bride and groom who will bless the new couple. Smriti's kids – Zohr and Zoish will also be attending the wedding.

Smriti Irani may usually be busy with her work commitments, but she likes to stay home and often takes to her Instagram handle to share posts and photos of her family. Well, we can only wait and watch if She will share any of the wedding pictures on her Instagram.

