Former Shark Ashneer Grover says Namita Thapar “misses him but he doesn’t miss her”, reacting to her comment, “no toxicity this season”

MUMBAI :One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. The program is an Indian franchise from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

The first season was a huge hit and now the second season has begun. Ashneer Grover who was a shark/judge on season 1 is no longer a part of season2. He became popular for his charismatic presence. His one liners and witty humor made the show all the more livelier.

Grover however has distanced himself from the Shark Tank India season 2. Shockingly, he has also unfollowed all the other sharks on social media.

During the IIT Kharagpur's annual fair, Namita had said that this season will have no toxicity hinting at Ashneer while Anupam Mittal said that no pitcher would be insulted like the last season.

Reacting to the comment on a podcast, Ashneer said, “See, I didn't even mention Namita once. There’s a reason for that; I don’t miss her. But she misses me. She can call it whatever she likes, but she is missing me.”

Ashneer also assured his fans that he would not return on Shark Tank India saying, “I am giving it to you in writing, I won’t return for the third, fourth, or even fifth season. And I’ll tell you why; I don’t believe in going backwards in life, I believe in moving ahead. I enjoyed Shark Tank while it lasted, I became famous, it was fun, but now it’s time to move on.”

