Former TMKOC's Tapu AKA Bhavya Gandhi feels that THIS co-star of his is Wonder Woman

MUMBAI: Bhavya Gandhi is a popular face of the small screen who shot to fame as Tapu AKA Tipendra Jethalal Gada in SAB TV's sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Though Bhavya made an exit from the show after starring in it for many years, he is still popular among the masses.



Bhavya has gathered a huge fan following over the years and love seeing him on the TV screens. We all know that the entire star cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma enjoys a massive fan following and their real and reel life unity is something fans simply love about them.



Bhavya also shared a great bond with the entire team of TMKOC and his recent post says it all. The handsome star shared an Instagram story where he has shared a collage of Ambika Ranjankar who plays the role of Komal Hansraj Hathi along with Gal Gadot. Bhavya has captioned the picture and wrote Wonder Woman.



Take a look at Bhavya's post.

On the work front, after Taarak Mehta, Bhavya starred in shows like Comedy Ka Daily Soap and Shaadi Ke Siyape which stars on &TV. He has also starred in Hindi movie Striker and also done a couple of Gujarati movies.