Four Lions Films coming up with a new show for Star Plus'; deets inside

With an interesting line-up of shows on television on top-rated GEC channels such as Zee TV, Star Plus, Colors and Sony TV, another production house is set to associate with one of these channels to produce a show.

Now we hear that Four Lions Films which is helmed by Karishma Jain and Gul Khan is coming up with a brand new show for Star Plus.

The production house is the name behind hit shows like Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Nazar, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka and BARC's top-rated current show Imlie to name a few.

Four Lions will associate itself with Star Plus to produce yet another show which will be a family drama.

The producers are yet to circle on the leads of the show and will soon make an official announcement for the same.

