Four Lions Films to LAUNCH a NEW SHOW on Sony TV!

MUMBAI: With an interesting line-up of shows on television on top rated GEC channels such as Zee TV, Star Plus, Colors and Sony TV, another production house is set to associate with one of these channels to produce a show.

We are talking about Four Lions Films which is helmed by Gul Khan. The lady has a number of projects under her banner in the likes of Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Nazar and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. Four Lions Films currently has Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! on-air featuring Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma.

And now, Four Lions will associate itself with Sony TV to produce yet another show which will be a family drama. The show will be on the lines of how a simple middle class girl will get married to a rich guy and will eventually know that it is a trap which was set for her.

Keep reading this space for more updates.