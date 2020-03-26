News

Fresh energy returns to me once I dance: Aalisha Panwar

26 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Aalisha Panwar says dance is a stressbuster. The actress has been trained in Kathak and is very passionate about the same.

'I have been very fond of dance since the beginning. I used to perform at every event of my college. I am a trained Kathak dancer and I want to explore more. I also have to learn other dance forms. I am planning to start by taking out time after shooting soon,' said Aalisha.

'I have not got any opportunity in my career where I can present my art of dancing. For me, dancing is like a stress buster. No matter how tired I am after working, fresh energy returns to me once I dance,' she added.

Aalisha is currently seen in the Star Bharat show Meri Gudiya.

Credits: India Forums

