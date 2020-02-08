'Friends' cast close to signing a deal for reunion special

MUMBAI: The much-awaited "Friends" special is reportedly happening, with the show's original cast set to return in their popular roles.

According to Deadline, the one-hour-long special will help launch the upcoming streaming service HBO Max, which will also house the entire "Friends" library, which ran from 1994 to 2004, reports aceshobiz.com.

A deal is apparently ready for signing. Reports state the reunion special will be an unscripted affair, with actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer expected to return as Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross respectively.

The six stars will reportedly be paid between $3 and $4 million for the reunion show, the publication reported.

Last month, chief content officer for HBO Max Kevin Reilly talked about the project at the Television Critics Association winter press tour: "There's interest all the way around, and yet we can't seem to quite get that interest all aligned to push the button on it, so today, unfortunately, it's still a maybe."

The actors have been open about their interest in reuniting for a professional project, after keeping up with each other in their personal lives.