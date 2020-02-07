News

'Friends' star Matthew Perry joins Instagram

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: After posting a cryptic post on Twitter, "'Friends" star Matthew Perry has suprised his fans by making his Instagram debut.

On Thursday, Matthew's "Friends" co-star Lisa Kudrow took to Instagram and announced Matthew's arrival on the social media platform.

"Finally!!! Yay!! Can't believe my eyes... welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife," Lisa wrote.

His arrival on Instagram comes just months after former co-star Jennifer Aniston joined the social media platform in October last year.

As of Thursday afternoon, Matthew has garnered over 1.6 million followers.

After seeing Matthew's Instagram account, fans could no resist from expressing happiness.

A user commented: "Best news of the month."

Matthew was welcomed by his former co-stars Aniston and Courteney Cox too.

"Yay Matty ! Could you take any longer?" Aniston wrote.

"Yes Matty !!," Courteney commented.

SOURCE: IANS 

