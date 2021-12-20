Friends turn foes! I have no interest in meeting you outside the Bigg Boss 15 house: Rashami Desai tells Devoleena Bhattacharjee

MUMBAI: While Bigg Boss 15 was quite a visual entertainer, the wild card entrants have made the game show even more interesting.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai, who became friends in the 13th season of the show are now seen at loggerheads with each other. During a task assigned by host Salman Khan wherein the contestants had to name one person whom they’d like to take out considering them as the ‘raste ka kaanta’. On her turn, Rashami took Devoleena’s name and made a big statement at the same time.

She said, “Nihayati badtameez, baddimag, bewakoof, insecure, jealous aur dusro friendship/relationship aur sabko naam dene wali. Devoleena ko main ye kehna chahti hoon ki agar inhone mujhe ek baar aur pareshan kiya to main inki zindagi Bigg Boss ke ghar mein bahut buri tarah se pareshaan kar dungi (An absolutely rude, brainless, stupid, insecure and jealous peron who always gives names to others’ friednships/relationships. I’d like to tell Devoleena that I’ll make things difficult for her if she annoys me anymore in the Bigg Boss house).”

Going further, Rashami declared that she won’t meet Devoleena outside the show too. “I have no interest in meeting you outside,” she added.

Responding to this, Devoleena said, “Khudki tareef kar rahi thi aap (Were you praising yourself).”

