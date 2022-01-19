Friendship Goals! Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestant Vidhi Pandya is all praises for Tejasswi Prakash, Read the full story

MUMBAI: As season 15 of Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss is approaching towards the finale, the participants are presenting their best to keep their audiences enthralled. Among all the contestants, one who has grabbed the attention is Tejasswi Prakash.

Tejassvi Prakash has been the centre of the focus in the house. She’s among the most talked-about players and is considered strong. Recently, ex-contestant Vidhi Pandya, in an interview, shared her views on Tejasswi’s game and said that she is a girl of her words.

Speaking to ETimes, Vidhi said, "Tejasswi is the strongest connection That I made in the house, my feelings towards her developed the most when she shifted to mukhya ghar while I was in the jungle, she didn’t share the bed with anyone else because she promised me that she won’t ever do that except with me.”

“She’s a girl of her words and heart of pure gold. She’s emotional and fierce at the same time. It takes guts to stay true to yourself but she has and I am very proud of her.. sending love and positive energies. Keep the support coming in Vidhi," she added.

Recently Tejasswi Prakash's family approved TejRan’s relation via video call, while Karan Kundrra’s family approved his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash and even called her ‘the heart of the family’.

