Friendship Goals! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Rajiv Adatia and Aneri Vajani are setting the major Friendship-goals, Deets inside

The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has so many well-known faces like Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Kanika Mann, Tushar Kalia, Mr. Faisu, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Erika Packard, and Chetna Pande. 

Rajiv-anari

MUMBAI : Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi kickstarted its journey with a bang for its 12th season. 

Ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty is once again back as the host for this season.

Apart from all the action that goes on-screen, the contestants have a gala time behind the camera.

All the contestants in the show have became friends with each other and were very active on social media, showing their good times and struggles off-camera.

This time, we have Aneri Vajani and Rajiv Aditia together, posting something that sets major friendship goals. Rajiv Adatia has recently posted about his lunch with Aneri Vajani, thanking her for the invitation. This lunch was basically a reunion as they have met again after the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

