Friendship Goals! Sachin Shroff reunites with THIS Ghum co-star on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Sachin Shroff, who is currently seen playing the role of Taarak Mehta in the longest running sitcom of Indian television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently reunited with his Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-star Ayesha Singh. The actor shared a few pictures from their reunion where the duo can be seen flashing their smiles.

Sachin revealed in the caption that Ayesha was shooting outside their Taarak Mehta set and when she learnt that he was also there, she called him and they met each other.

He captioned the image as, "When @ayesha.singh19 calls and gives a pleasant surprise that she is shooting outside my set.. it was so good to meet @aria_sakaria @twinklepandey_25." In the image, Sai’s on-screen daughter Aria Sakaria is also in the pic.

Sachin played the role of Rajveer in the daily soap Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin. He left the show sometime ago and after his exit, he took up TMKOC. He entered the show mid-way, but formed a close bond with the star cast. He bonded really well with Ayesha and they seem to have managed to stay in touch with each other even after the show wrapped up.

Credit: ETimes