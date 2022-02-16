Friendship goals! Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Debattama Saha are each other’s Bae

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. The characters of Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan in the show have become household names.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan portrays the lead character of Imlie in the show. She recently did a question and answer round on her Instagram handle in which she shared some of the trivial and exclusive experiences. Likewise, she has shared how her bond is with actress Debattama Saha who is also a prominent name in the industry. Take a look at them spending adorable moments together.

Fans love Sumbul's innocence and performance in the show. They are surprised looking at their strong connection with each other and are hoping that they protect this pure relationship for years.

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Imlie and Aryan are trying to make it work and here Aryan is up to something big with Imlie. Aryan and Imlie are trying to manage but this time Imlie slips and Aryan holds her.

Imlie falls in Aryan's arms and here nothing seems to be in the focus now as Aryan had an eye-lock with Imlie.

